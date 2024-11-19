Tupac-Signed ‘Above the Rim’ Script Goes Up for Auction

A signed script from the 1994 film Above the Rim, featuring Tupac Shakur’s autograph, is hitting the auction block on November 21, 2024, through Nate D. Sanders Auctions. Tupac, who portrayed Birdie Sheppard, signed the script with his iconic “2 PAC” signature in black ballpoint on the cover, alongside signatures from the rest of the cast.

The script, originally owned by actor David Bailey (Coach Mike Rollins in the film), includes multi-colored pages representing various drafts, adding to its rarity. Measuring 8.5” x 11”, it shows light wear with a missing middle brad but remains in excellent condition.

Collectors will also receive a candid photograph taken during filming and a Letter of Authenticity (LOA) from Bailey’s son, enhancing its historical and personal significance.

The auction offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of cinematic and hip-hop history tied to Tupac’s legendary career and Above the Rim, a film celebrated for its impact on 1990s pop culture.