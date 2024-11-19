Tyler, The Creator’s ‘CHROMAKOPIA’ Secures Third Week at No. 1

Tyler, The Creator’s latest album, CHROMAKOPIA, continues its dominance on the Billboard 200 chart, earning a third consecutive and total week at No. 1 on the tally dated Nov. 23. This marks the longest reign at the top for any of Tyler’s albums, surpassing the two-week run of his previous chart-topping project, Call Me If You Get Lost, in 2021-22.

'CHROMAKOPIA' is now Tyler, the Creator’s longest running #1 album of all-time on the Billboard 200, surpassing 'CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST' (3 weeks). pic.twitter.com/WosCwFJgLn — chart data (@chartdata) November 17, 2024

In the week ending November 14, CHROMAKOPIA amassed 104,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., according to Luminate, representing a 35% decline from its second week. Streaming Equivalent Album (SEA) units accounted for the majority, with 76,000 units derived from 106.87 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks. This performance ensured its continued hold at No. 1 on the Top Streaming Albums chart.

Album sales contributed 28,000 units, down 37% from the previous week, keeping it steady at No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart. Track Equivalent Album (TEA) units formed a negligible portion, also declining by 35%.

Advertisement