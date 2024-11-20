Here’s an Iconic Flow that resonates today. When Yonkers legend Jadakiss released Why feat. Anthony Hamilton, in 2004, the theme in his lyrics were purely – thought-provoking. When you think about what’s going on today in age of social media overload where people question everything, it’s fair to say Jada was ahead of his time. Questioning life, without a search engine guiding your every move but in rap format that we can all understand and align with was nothing short of art. Let’s be real if there were handing out Pulitzer Prizes to rappers back then, Jadakiss should have been on top of that list.

Get this, Jadakiss posed questions that began with a Why to the likes of:

“Why is a brother up north better than Jordan, That ain’t get that break?”

Advertisement

“Why you don’t stack instead of trying to be fly?, Why is ratting at an all time high?”

“Why are you even alive?”

Obviously the content of the song is clear but it’s Jadakiss’ signature raspy by effortless delivery that keeps us locked all the way in. From the harsh realities of life to industry specific situations, Why is one of them ones that’s etched into our minds as an Iconic Flow.

Here are the full lyrics below and we even included the link to the original visual … Jada, Jada (Swizz voice), ha!

Jadakiss – Why feat. Anthony Hamilton – Lyrics

Yo, why is Jadakiss as hard as it gets?

Why is the industry designed to keep the artist in debt?

And why them dudes ain’t riding if they part of your set?

And why they never get it popping but they party to death?

Yea, and why they gonna give you life for a murder?

Turn around only give you eight months for a burner? It’s going down

Why they selling niggas CD’s for under a dime?

And if it’s all love, daddy, why you come with your 9?

Why my niggas ain’t get that cake?

Why is a brother up north better than Jordan

That ain’t get that break?

Why you don’t stack instead of trying to be fly?

Why is ratting at an all time high?

Why are you even alive?

Why they kill 2pac n’ Chris?

Why, at the bar, you ain’t take straight shots instead of poppin Cris?

Why them bullets have to hit that door?

Why did Kobe have to hit that raw?

Why’d he kiss that whore?

Why?

All that I’ve been given

Is this pain that I’ve been living

They got me in the system

Why they gotta do me like that?

Tried to make it my way

But got sent up on the highway

Why? Oh why

Why they gotta do me like that?

Why do niggas push pounds and powder?

Why did Bush knock down the towers?

Why you around them cowards?

Why Aaliyah have to take that flight?

Why my nigga D ain’t pull out his Ferrari

Why he take that bike?

Why they gotta open your package and read your mail?

Why they stop letting niggas get degrees in jail?

Why you gotta do 85% of your time?

And why do niggas lie in 85% of they rhymes?

Why a nigga always want what he can’t have?

Why I can’t come through in the pecan Jag?

Why did crack have to hit so hard?

Even though it’s almost over

Why niggas can’t get no jobs?

Why they come up with the witness protection?

Why they let the Terminator win the election?

Come on, pay attention!

Why I sell in the stores what you could sell in the streets?

Why I say the hottest shit but we sellin’ the least?

All that I’ve been given

Is this pain that I’ve been living

They got me in the system

Why they gotta do me like that?

Tried to make it my way

But got sent up on the highway

Why? Oh why

Why they gotta do me like that?

Why Halle have to let a white man pop her to get a Oscar?

Why Denzel have to be crooked before he took it?

Why they didn’t make the CL6 with a clutch?

And if you don’t smoke why the hell you reaching for my dutch?!

Why rap? Cause I need air time

Why be on the curb with a “Why lie? I need a beer” sign?

Why all the young niggas is dying?

Cause they moms at work, they pops is gone, they living with iron

Why they ain’t give us a cure for AIDS?

Why my diesel have fiends in the spot on the floor for days?

Why you screaming like it’s a slug? It’s only the hawk

Why my buzz in L.A. Ain’t like it is in New York?

Why they forcing you to be hard?

Why ain’t you a thug by choice?

Why the whole world love my voice?

Why? Try to tell ’em that it’s the flow son

And you know why they made the new twenties?

Cause I got all the old ones

That’s why

All that I’ve been given

Is this pain that I’ve been living

They got me in the system

Why they gotta do me like that?

Tried to make it my way

But got sent on up the highway

Why? Oh why

They gotta do me like that?

Why

Oh why

Oh