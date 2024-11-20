Now TikTok has entered the toxic Diddy chat. Several so called TikTok influencers have reported they received surprising visits from private investigators. Okay. The revelation sparked speculation about a larger investigation connected to music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Well, duh.

Get this, TikToker Samson Crouppen (@samsoncrouppen1) posted a video on Monday showing two investigators arriving at his Los Angeles home. According to Crouppen, the investigators questioned him about whether he had been paid to create content related to Diddy. He denied any such arrangement and expressed confusion over their inquiry. What’s more, the investigators reportedly pressed him further, repeatedly asking if financial incentives had influenced his posts about the music mogul. Wow. So now if you post content related to someone under fire, then you might get pulled up on by private investigators? What world is this?

Check it, in response to the incident, Crouppen filed a harassment complaint with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), further drawing attention to the unusual nature of the visit.

It did not stop there, another influencer, Amala Ekpunobi (@amalaekpunobi), shared her own similar experience. Ekpunobi claimed that the same investigators approached her and offered money in exchange for information about anyone allegedly paying her to create content related to Diddy. Ekpunobi, who has posted multiple stories discussing the rapper, also denied any payments and revealed that the investigators mentioned targeting at least ten other influencers as part of their probe.

Diddy's alleged private investigator, named Russell Greene, is allegedly calling TikTokers and using intimidation in an attempt to silence them from speaking about him in relation to Lil Rod's lawsuit.



TikToker ItsVicKieMae recorded a phone conversation in which Russell Greene… pic.twitter.com/6xbyUhdmfU — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 4, 2024

As you can expect, the legal battles surrounding Diddy continue to attract public attention. Influencers have found themselves unexpectedly caught up in the controversy, but if they don’t want the smoke then maybe they should find something else to post. Now private investigators are probing their social media activity for possible connections to the music mogul’s ongoing legal issues.

Wild times.