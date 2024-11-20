Kim Porter’s Sons Take Legal Action Over Alleged Diary Sales

The children of the late Kim Porter, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, are taking a firm stand against the unauthorized sale of what’s being marketed as her diary. Two months after publicly condemning the so-called Kim Porter Tell It All memoir, Christian and Quincy have formally issued a cease-and-desist notice to halt its distribution.

According to TMZ, the legal notice was directed at Courtney Burgess and his attorney, Ariel Mitchell, who are allegedly behind the book, sold under the pseudonym Jamal Millwood. Burgess has claimed that the book is an “original unedited” copy of Kim Porter’s private writings, obtained from a flash drive provided by individuals close to her.

Christian and Quincy strongly refute these claims, labeling the flash drive story as “patently false” and deceptive to the public. They argue that as Kim Porter’s rightful heirs following her untimely passing in November 2018, they own the intellectual property rights to any of her writings or possessions.

In their cease-and-desist letter, the brothers demand that Burgess immediately halt all book sales, cease interviews promoting its alleged origins, and surrender any of Kim’s personal belongings he claims to possess. They also request a full accounting of any profits generated from the book’s sales.

The Combs brothers have clarified that legal action could follow if their demands are unmet within five days. This bold move underscores their commitment to protecting their mother’s legacy and combating what they view as exploiting her memory.

