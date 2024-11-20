Over the last few weeks, Kodak Black has demonstrated concerning behavior in regard to his sobriety. Hitting Instagram Live, Black revealed he is “never sober.”

“For what? For what? Look at this money. Look at all this cash,” Kodak said. “Sober for what? I’m too young to die sober.”

Kodak Black raised concerns following his appearance on Kai Cenat’s livestream early this week.

Kodak joined the famed streamer’s 30-day “Mafiathon” livestream, and his behavior immediately caught the attention of all who witnessed his behavior, which many observers described as “tweaking”, a description given to those who are visibly intoxicated or high.

The “Super Gremlin” rapper was sweating profusely and rambling while talking for a large portion of his appearance. At one point, Black even successfully lands a seal shot, where he threw a pill (presumably a Percocet) in the air and caught it in his mouth, which stunned Cenat, who questioned Kodak about what he’s just popped in his mouth. Kodak replied, “It was a glitch for the Twitch.”

Earlier this year, Kodak admitted on IG Live that he had a serious problem with Percocets, saying, “I remember a point in my life when I was chewing a lot of Percs. I’m proud of myself. I’ve never been this happy in my life. I don’t know where this came from, what the fuck going on.”

He added, “Before I just went to jail — I can talk about this because it’s my testimony, ain’t no shame in my shit — I was taking at least 100 Percs. My average was 40 Percocets… to the point where I look at this shit and be like, ‘What the fuck was wrong with me, bruh?’”

With an acute relapse visibly on the horizon, it’s safe to say that Kodak needs to get help before he faces the same fate of so many addicts, both unknown and famous, have faced since the beginning of the opioid crisis in this country almost a decade ago.