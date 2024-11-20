Nicki Minaj cuts an extended verse for Juice WRLD’s “All Girls Are The Same 2 (Insecure)” via Grade A Productions & Interscope Records.

Upon release the Louis Bell (Post Malone, Justin Bieber) produced record received a plehtora of plugs from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, XXL, ET, COMPLEX, THE SOURCE, UPROXX and many more outlets. Juice WRLD recently received praise. VARIETY called him a “rap prodigy,” while on the track HYPEBEAST said, “The emo-rap Juice introduced in the original has transformed into a rockstar-like impact.” “All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)” will be included on Juice WRLD’s final posthumous album The Party Never Ends due out soon.

Fans will also have the chance to celebrate Juice’s music in person with the fourth annual (and final) Juice WRLD Day at Chicago’s United Center on November 30, presented by Grade A Productions. The global celebration of life will include an exclusive listening experience, plus special guest performances and other surprises.

