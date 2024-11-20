Post Malone Announces 2025 ‘The Big Ass’ Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell

Nine-time diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Post Malone is set to embark on his largest headlining tour yet with Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour. Kicking off April 29, 2025, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, the 25-date tour will hit major stadiums across North America, including Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Citi Field in New York City, and AT&T Stadium in Dallas, before concluding on July 1 at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by T-Mobile, the tour will feature Post’s chart-topping hits, fan favorites, and tracks from his GRAMMY®-nominated F-1 Trillion, his debut country album. The record, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, includes the six-week Billboard Hot 100 #1 single, “I Had Some Help,” featuring Morgan Wallen.

Post Malone will be joined by breakout star Jelly Roll, known for his heartfelt modern country anthems, and Sierra Ferrell, whose genre-defying sound will appear on select dates.

Tickets are available through presales starting November 20, with general sales beginning November 26 at LiveNation.com. VIP packages, including exclusive perks and premium seating, are available through VIPNation.com. T-Mobile customers can also access preferred tickets through the Un-carrier’s Magenta Status program.

For more information, including presale access and tour details, visit LiveNation.com.