PUMA Speedcat Returns with Dua Lipa and Rosé for Las Vegas Grand Prix Campaign

PUMA is revving up excitement with the return of its iconic Speedcat sneaker, relaunched just in time for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The latest campaign features global stars Dua Lipa and Rosé, who bring new energy to the performance racing-inspired silhouette that debuted 25 years ago.

Reintroduced in summer 2024, the Speedcat quickly regained its status as a must-have, earning celebrity endorsements and selling out in exclusive collaborations. With each iteration, the sneaker continues to evolve, becoming a staple for trendsetters across generations.

In the campaign, Rosé takes viewers on a Speedcat-powered road trip, driving classic cars and embodying freedom and adventure. Her journey breaks conventions, reimagining the legacy of the Speedcat. Dua Lipa opts for the classic “Red” Speedcat, paired with bold black PUMA racing gear. Her desert race under the night sky, capped by a stop at a roadside motel, embodies unapologetic self-expression.

The PUMA Speedcat will be available starting November 26 in classic “Red” and “Black” for men and women, alongside a fresh “Pink Blush” release. The collection will be sold on PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, PUMA flagship stores in New York City and Las Vegas, and select global retailers. This latest chapter reaffirms the Speedcat’s place as a symbol of style and performance for a new era.