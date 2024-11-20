ScHoolboy Q is gearing up for a global tour in 2025, bringing his acclaimed music catalog, including tracks from this year’s Blue Lips, to fans worldwide. The tour kicks off in Oakland, California, and will make stops across the U.S. before heading to Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Following a high-energy summer tour, ScHoolboy Q promises to deliver unforgettable performances for new audiences in both the U.S. and Europe.

Tickets for the tour will be available through an artist presale beginning Thursday, November 21, at 9 a.m. local time via Laylo, with public sales starting Friday, November 22. Fans can find the full tour schedule and purchase tickets at GroovyQ.com.

