Guess buddy can’t post his kids born day while awaiting trial without being accused of nefarious intentions. Probably what happens when there’s a line of accusers piling up.

Here’s what we know … Diddy is facing fresh accusations from federal prosecutors, who claim the music mogul is using social media to manipulate public opinion and sway potential jurors in his upcoming trial. The charges against Diddy, which include racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution, have already placed him under intense scrutiny. Now, prosecutors are accusing him of orchestrating a media campaign from behind bars in an attempt to obstruct justice.

According to court documents obtained by our friends at TMZ, prosecutors point to a video posted on Instagram earlier this month by Diddy’s seven children as evidence of his calculated media efforts. The video shows his youngest child, Love, singing “Happy Birthday” to him, accompanied by the caption: “Happy Birthday Pops, we love you!”

Diddy’s children called to wish him a happy 55th birthday today. pic.twitter.com/fL2A1gKrcT — Episodes (@episodesent) November 5, 2024

While the post initially appears to be a touching family tribute, prosecutors argue it was a staged effort to manipulate public perception. From his jail cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Diddy allegedly coordinated with his family to ensure the video gained widespread attention and elicited an emotional response from viewers—particularly potential jurors. Prosecutors claim Diddy closely monitored the engagement on the video, even discussing its impact on jury sentiment with his family.

This, they argue, is part of a larger, ongoing campaign by Diddy to influence the legal proceedings against him. Prosecutors accuse the rapper of using his platform to undermine the integrity of the judicial process and sway public opinion in his favor.

The allegations are particularly serious as Diddy is facing a range of charges that could result in significant jail time. Prosecutors argue that his social media actions are just one example of why he should remain in custody while awaiting trial. They also highlight concerns over his financial resources, which they argue make him a flight risk. Furthermore, they point to his alleged history of violence and attempts to contact potential witnesses and victims, accusing him of witness tampering in an effort to weaken the case against him.

Despite these claims, Diddy is making another attempt to secure his release on bond. This is his third attempt to secure a $50 million bond after two previous requests were denied. His legal team is pushing for his freedom, but prosecutors are firm in their opposition, arguing that his release would pose a danger to the public and jeopardize the integrity of the trial.

As the legal proceedings continue, Diddy’s efforts to influence the public and jury pool through his social media presence are adding another layer of complexity to his already high-profile case. Whether his latest attempt for release will succeed or if the court sides with prosecutors remains to be seen.