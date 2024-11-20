Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Nears Historic Billboard Record with 18th No. 1 Week

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” extends its reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 for an 18th consecutive week, edging closer to a historic milestone. The track, released under American Dogwood/EMPIRE, is just one week away from potentially tying the all-time record set by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which ruled for 19 weeks in 2019.

Debuting at No. 1 in July, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” continues to dominate across multiple Billboard charts. For the week of Nov. 8-14, it garnered 69.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (a slight 2% dip), 19.9 million streams (down 6%), and sold 6,000 units (a 16% boost).

The song retains its No. 1 position on the Radio Songs chart for a 16th week, advances to No. 2 on Digital Song Sales, and holds steady at No. 5 on Streaming Songs.

Breaking records, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has topped both the Hot 100 and Radio Songs simultaneously for 15 weeks, surpassing Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” which achieved 14 weeks in 2005.

This feat places Shaboozey in elite company, joining iconic tracks like Usher’s “Yeah!” (12 weeks) and Carey’s collaboration with Boyz II Men, “One Sweet Day” (12 weeks). With its staying power, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” cements its place in chart history as it eyes tying, or even breaking, the ultimate record next week.