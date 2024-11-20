Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics handed the Cleveland Cavaliers their first season loss Tuesday night, snapping Cleveland’s remarkable 15-game win streak with a 120-117 triumph at TD Garden. The matchup, a rematch of last season’s Playoffs and an Emirates NBA Cup Group Play game, marked only the fourth time in league history that a defending champion faced a team on a 15+ game win streak.

Jayson Tatum led the charge for Boston with 33 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, and six three-pointers. Boston’s relentless shooting from beyond the arc, particularly in the first half, helped build a double-digit lead that peaked at 21 points in the third quarter. Tatum’s performance was bolstered by strong showings from teammates Al Horford and Derrick White, who each added four three-pointers.

Despite trailing by 21, the Cavaliers mounted a fierce comeback with an 18-3 run in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to six. Donovan Mitchell delivered a stellar effort with 35 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, but Cleveland’s rally fell short as Boston consistently answered each push.

“You want to be a part of history in that regard. But it’s a thing of the past. It’s over with. And, you know, it was a good run … It’s great to be part of history. We wish we had kept it going. But, like I said, there’s no championships in November.” – Donovan Mitchell

The Celtics also disrupted Cleveland’s league-leading three-point shooting, holding the Cavs to 34.5% from deep, their worst season performance.

In Emirates NBA Cup Group Play, both teams are now 1-1, trailing the 2-0 Atlanta Hawks in East Group C. Boston’s victory not only ended Cleveland’s streak but also reaffirmed their championship resolve in a high-stakes contest.

