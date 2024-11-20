Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their unbeaten streak in NBA Cup competition with a 124-118 victory over the Utah Jazz in West Group B play, improving to 2-0 this season after a perfect 7-0 run to claim last year’s inaugural title.

Rookie sensation Dalton Knecht delivered a historic performance, dropping 37 points and tying the rookie record with nine three-pointers. Knecht’s scorching 75% shooting from the field and beyond the arc made him the fourth NBA rookie to achieve such efficiency while scoring 35+ points.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis provided crucial support, each posting 26-point double-doubles, with James dishing 12 assists and Davis grabbing 14 rebounds.

Advertisement

“He’s fearless,” said Lakers coach J.J. Reddick. “His shotmaking gets us going, it’s a real weapon for our group.”

Knecht’s breakout secured the Lakers’ sixth straight win and etched his name alongside Lakers legends as just the fifth rookie in franchise history to score 35+ points in a game. After his dazzling display, Knecht punctuated the moment with a Michael Jordan-esque shrug, signaling his arrival on the NBA stage.