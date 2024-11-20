Netflix

Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and “Iron” Mike Tyson’s heavyweight boxing mega-event at AT&T Stadium has made history, becoming the highest-grossing combat sports gate outside of Las Vegas in U.S. history. Hosted by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the event generated $18,117,072 in gate revenue with an average ticket price of $304, smashing the previous Texas record of $9 million set by Canelo Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders in 2021. Over 72,300 fans attended, making it the highest-earning combat sports gate ever at AT&T Stadium.

The event also shattered streaming records, with over 65 million households tuning in, making Paul vs. Tyson the most-streamed sporting event in U.S. history. The co-main event between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano drew over 50 million viewers, becoming the most-watched women’s sporting event in U.S. history.

MVP provided over 4,500 complimentary tickets to veterans, students, and youth boxing gyms, with service organizations like the USO and the National Medal of Honor Museum in attendance. VIP seating sold out, attracting buyers from Texas and international locations like the UAE, Spain, and Brazil.

“Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 rewrote the record books, solidifying Most Valuable Promotions as a trailblazer in combat sports,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “From setting the highest gate outside of Las Vegas in U.S. history for a combat sports event to becoming the most streamed sporting event in U.S. history, this event is a testament to the global impact of Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano, and the incredible athletes on this card. We’re proud to have partnered with Netflix to deliver an event that brought fans together worldwide and broke many records. The UFC, which I believe to be the greatest combat sports organization of all time, has been in business for 30+ years and they have never put on an event of this magnitude. We established MVP three years ago and are just getting started. This is what it means to push the boundaries of what’s possible in sports entertainment. Congratulations and thank you to our team and our fans.”

The preliminary card was also streamed massively, with 4.8 million views on MVP’s YouTube channel and 5.4 million on Netflix Sports and Tudum. The event underscored MVP’s ability to deliver groundbreaking moments in sports entertainment.