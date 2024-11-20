Several reports have confirmed that free agent outfielder Juan Soto formally rejected the $21 million qualifying offer from the New York Yankees, becoming one of twelve free agents who declined a similar one-year offer. The Yanks will receive Draft compensation if Soto is picked up by another team, but the Bronx Bombers are working hard to keep that from happening, calling in managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone to their meeting yesterday with Soto.

According to MLB.com, the left-hander has already fielded meetings with the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Mets. Other teams such as the 2024 World Series Champion L.A. Dodgers, the Giants, Phillies and Rays have expressed interest in the 26-year-old outfielder.

Juan Soto wrapped up an exceptional season in 2024, earning $31 million while posting some of the best numbers of his young career. Across 157 regular-season games, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569, tallying 128 runs, 31 doubles, 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and 129 walks. His performance set career highs in several key categories, including runs scored (128), hits (166), home runs (41), total bases (328), and extra-base hits (76).

“It was a remarkable season,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said last week. “As I’ve said all year, what Juan did for us between the lines was pretty special. But equally, I was just impressed with the person. Really getting to know him and managing him was a pleasure.”

Soto’s stellar contributions have sparked significant interest across the league, and his future remains a hot topic of discussion. Boone didn’t hide his desire to keep Soto in pinstripes but acknowledged the fierce competition to secure the star outfielder.

“I certainly would love to have him back, obviously,” Boone added. “I want him in pinstripes moving forward. But you also know there’s going to be a lot of people competing for that, and who knows where it ends up?”

As teams line up for the chance to acquire one of baseball’s brightest talents, Soto’s impact in 2024 is a testament to his consistency and superstar potential.