On this date in 1996, the “infamous” crew from Mobb Deep dropped album number three entitled Hell On Earth. The Mobb-produced project was released under the epic Loud/RCA imprint. It introduced many of the extended QB/Mobb family, including raspy-voiced Twin Gambino, Big Noyd, and others. Hav and P enlisted some of the game’s top dogs of the time for this album, including their QB brethren Nas, Wu’s Raekwon the Chef, and Method Man.

This certified gold classic was unquestionably part of the East Coast arsenal against the West Coast during the height of the rivalry. Tracks such as the title track, “Still Shinin’,” and, of course, “Drop A Gem On ‘Em” send overt threats at Tupac Shakur and his cohorts. Other standout joints include “G.O.D. Pt.III,” where Prodigy drops some street knowledge, “Blood Sport,” and “Give It Up Fast,” featuring Noyd and Nas.

This album also confirmed Havoc’s skills as a producer, which led to several other projects outside of the Mobb.

Salute to P, Hav, Noyd, Gotti, Twin, Ty Nitty, Nas, Rae, Meth, Steve Rifkind, and everyone else involved with this classic album!

