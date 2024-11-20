Tyrese Tells Mothers of His Children He Would ‘Shoot, Stab, and Kill’ to Maintain His Lifestyle

This escalated quickly. In a video online, Tyrese revealed he would “shoot, stab, and kill” to secure his wealth from the mothers of his children.

“I ain’t giving you shit,” Tyrese said. “Like I fought to earn this life I’m going to fight to keep it. I’m not giving it away to nobody. Nobody going to take this. I will shoot, stab and kill over mine. I’m going to protect this at bottom line. At all costs.”

Tyrese said that warning goes for his family, friends, and anyone he dates in the future.

Advertisement

You can hear it from Tyrese below.

Tyrese Gibson is facing new legal troubles involving his second ex-wife, Samantha Lee Gibson. After being arrested in September for intentionally underpaying child support for their 5-year-old daughter, Soraya, Tyrese now has a lien placed against his sprawling Atlanta mansion.

In an exclusive report by In Touch, it was revealed that Samantha’s legal team filed the lien on September 17, 2023. The Gleklen Law Firm, led by attorney Adam Gleklen, has placed a claim of $217,231, plus interest, against Tyrese’s 18,000-square-foot Georgia estate. The seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion is now at the center of the ex-couple’s ongoing legal battle over unpaid child support and legal fees.

The lien is the result of court-ordered legal fees that Tyrese, 45, was supposed to cover on behalf of Samantha, with whom he tied the knot in 2017. Their marriage ended in 2020, but the court disputes surrounding child support for their daughter have continued to escalate.

This legal development comes shortly after Tyrese’s recent arrest, adding further complications to his personal and financial matters. Despite their divorce, the exes remain entangled in a contentious court battle, with Tyrese now facing mounting financial pressure from both child support obligations and legal debts.

As of now, it remains to be seen how Tyrese will respond to the lien and whether this will prompt further legal actions in their ongoing case.