A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Sei Less Co-Owner Host Thanksgiving Dinner for NYC Youth

Bronx-born hip-hop star A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Dara Mirjahangiry, co-owner of Sei Less restaurant, partnered last night to host a heartwarming Thanksgiving dinner for 50 teenagers from Children of Promise, NYC. The event at Sei Less brought holiday cheer to youth from families affected by the criminal justice system.

Children of Promise, NYC, is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering young people and addressing the stigma of incarceration in Black and Brown communities. The dinner aligned with the organization’s mission, offering the teens a night of support, celebration, and connection.

A Boogie made a surprise appearance, joining the teens for dinner, posing for photos, and sharing words of encouragement. Alongside Mirjahangiry, the duo fostered an uplifting environment of community and hope.

Guests enjoyed Sei Less’ signature dishes, including chicken satay, vegetable lo mein, and Beijing chicken, with the care and attention reserved for the restaurant’s celebrity clientele. The evening stood as a testament to the power of unity and giving back during the holiday season.