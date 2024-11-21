‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Sets Streaming Milestone on Disney+

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine made an impressive streaming debut, racking up 19.4 million global views within six days of its Nov. 12 release on Disney+, according to Disney. This milestone marks the film as the most-watched live-action title across Disney+ and Hulu since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted in early 2023.

Variety notes Disney defines a “view” as total streaming time divided by the film’s runtime. For comparison, the animated hit Inside Out 2 achieved 30.5 million views in its first five days of streaming earlier this year.

Deadpool & Wolverine premiered in theaters in July 2024, heralding Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool’s long-awaited entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film also featured Hugh Jackman reprising his iconic role as Wolverine, his first appearance as the character since Logan (2017).

The film’s plot follows Deadpool as he discovers that the Time Variance Authority plans to eliminate his universe. He forms an unlikely alliance with a multiversal version of Wolverine to combat the threat.