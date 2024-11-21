Diddy’s Lawyers Allege Prosecution Edited Notorious Hotel Surveillance Video

As Sean Combs prepares for what will likely be the celebrity trial of the century in May 2025, his high-powered legal team is making new allegations against the prosecution. According to court documents obtained by our friends at TMZ, the mogul’s attorneys claim the government has been “mischaracterizing and concealing critical facts,” including accusing them of editing the infamous 2016 hotel surveillance video that reportedly shows the Bad Boy mogul assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Now get this: Diddy’s defense team argues that the prosecution possesses a complete video version but altered the sequence of events to make the footage appear more damaging. They claim the editing was done to present the “most powerful evidence of danger and obstruction” in their case against him. Diddy’s next bail hearing is scheduled for November 22, with the mogul having been denied bail multiple times since his arrest.

That’s a big accusation. Let’s see how it unfolds …

ICYMI, the surveillance footage, which we’d all like to forget or unsee, was filmed on March 5, 2016, at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, shows – TRIGGER WARNING – Ventura exiting a hotel room and walking towards the elevators. In the video, Combs—wearing only a towel—runs after her, grabs her by the neck, and throws her to the floor. He then kicks her twice while she lies motionless. The video also shows Combs retrieving items from the floor near the elevators, briefly dragging Ventura by her sweatshirt, and walking away. Later, Ventura picks herself up, and Combs returns, shoving her and throwing an object toward her before leaving the scene.

Ventura, who settled with Combs privately and has not commented on the footage, had previously filed a complaint about the incident. Her attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, called the video “gut-wrenching” and said it further confirmed “disturbing and predatory behavior” by Combs.

The case is still developing, and while Diddy’s legal team claims the prosecution has manipulated evidence, the video remains central to the ongoing legal proceedings.

This just gets darker and more complicated by the minute. Stay tuned.