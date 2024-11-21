Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) Bans Fur Following PETA Campaign

October’s Very Own (OVO), the clothing and lifestyle brand co-founded by Drake, has officially announced that it will no longer sell products made with real animal fur. The move comes after pressure from PETA and over 100,000 e-mails from its supporters urging the brand to end its use of fur, including that from rabbits and coyotes. PETA is sending OVO vegan bunny-shaped chocolates in appreciation.

“Fur belongs on the animals who were born in it, not on jackets and footwear,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. The animal rights organization celebrates OVO’s decision, joining numerous fashion brands like Canada Goose and Dolce & Gabbana in rejecting fur.

Rabbits, known for their joyful leaps and sensitive nature, and coyotes, devoted parents with strong family bonds, are often confined to tiny cages or killed inhumanely for their fur. PETA continues its efforts to push other brands, including LVMH, to follow OVO’s lead and end the cruel practice. For more details, visit PETA.org.

