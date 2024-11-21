EST Gee Unleashes New Single “GO”

unnamed (13)

Louisville hip-hop standout EST Gee returns with his latest single, “GO,” delivering the unflinching intensity his fans have come to admire. Released through CMG and Interscope Records, the track showcases his no-nonsense lyrical edge and hard-hitting delivery. Listeners can stream the track and watch the official music video online.

Known for his gritty portrayal of life in Louisville, EST Gee masterfully weaves realism into his Southern rap style, blending elements of trap and other modern sounds. His 2022 debut studio album, I Never Felt Nun, propelled him into the mainstream with standout collaborations featuring Future and Jack Harlow. The project reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200, solidifying his reputation as a rising force in hip-hop. “GO” continues EST Gee’s streak of authenticity and street-savvy storytelling.