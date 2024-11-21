Future Speaks on “Like That,” Says He is ‘Chilling’ on Any Beef

Future is finally sharing his piece on “Like That,” the Kendrick Lamar-featured song from his We Don’t Trust You album that started one of the most infamous beefs in hip-hop history.

Appearing in the GQ Men of the Year issue alongside Metro Boomin, Future jokingly stated he is confused by the situation.

“I’m supposed to be the one who gets mad; I’m still confused about that,” he said. “Nobody cares what I think. That’s what was so fucked up about the shit. To the point where I’m so player that I ain’t even said anything about how I feel about it.

Advertisement

“Like, why is everybody mad when he was talking about me on my song? So y’all just forgot about me, I ain’t part of this Big Three, I’m nobody on my song, man.”

Now, it’s worth noting the pen behind the article notes Future’s comments were “faux self-deprecation.” Future added, “If I didn’t get mad, nobody should have gotten mad! If I would have been really mad about it and I made something out of it, then someone else could be like, Oh, I can make something else about it.”

For his part, Future says he “Got no reason to be mad at nobody. I just told you, I’m chilling. Do I sound like I’m mad at anybody?”