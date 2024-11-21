Legendary rapper and actor O’Shea Jackson Sr., widely known as Ice Cube, has publicly denied allegations of supporting President-elect Donald Trump or his MAGA movement. During his recent appearance on The Baller Alert Show podcast on Tuesday, November 19, Cube addressed the persistent rumors and called them false, adding that they had caused significant damage to his reputation.

According to a report by the Atlanta Black Star, Ice Cube clarified his stance while discussing a range of topics, including basketball star Caitlin Clark and the highly anticipated addition to his Friday film franchise. When asked about his political affiliations, Cube dismissed the notion that he backed Trump or opposed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

The rumors trace back to Cube’s involvement with Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign. At the time, the rapper presented both Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden with his “Contract with Black America,” a detailed plan aimed at addressing systemic inequalities faced by Black Americans. While Biden’s team opted to revisit the proposal after the election, Trump’s campaign incorporated some of the ideas into their “Platinum Plan,” sparking speculation about Cube’s political leanings.

Cube emphasized during the podcast that his actions were not partisan. “I didn’t tell anyone who to vote for,” he said, explaining that his only focus was ensuring that voters received tangible benefits for their support. “You should get something for your vote, and nothing is wrong with that,” he added.

The rapper’s comments aim to put an end to the controversy that has followed him for years, affirming that his engagement was strictly about advocating for the Black community, not endorsing a political party or candidate.

As Ice Cube continues to balance his advocacy with his entertainment projects, including the latest installment of Friday, his message remains clear: his commitment is to creating opportunities and better conditions for Black Americans—regardless of political affiliation.