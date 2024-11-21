LL COOL J Says He Brought Air Jordans into Hip-Hop with ‘Radio’ Album Cover

LL COOL J is staking a claim for bringing Air Jordan sneakers into Hip-Hop. Appearing with Boy Boy, LL recalled wearing the Bred Jordan 1s on the cover of his Radio album.

“My first album cover, I had the Jordan sneakers on when he was a rookie. I was the first person with the Jordans on in the Radio album cover,” LL said.

“Michael Jordan was a rookie when I did that. Everyone was wearing Adidas and Puma, bro. I put the Jordans on. He ain’t even have no championships.”

What made LL do it? Simple. “I liked the sneakers.”

I wore the very first pair of Jordan’s on my very first album. Im talkin when Jordan was a rookie. I’m not hating on sneaker heads. Don’t get offended 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I like sneakers!!!! pic.twitter.com/zKsGgnkwD5 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 24, 2018

In September, LL COOL J released his first album in over a decade, THE FORCE (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), via Def Jam Recordings / Virgin Music Group. This 14-track record, entirely produced by A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip, marks a significant moment in both LL’s career and the Hip-Hop landscape. The album combines modern sounds with classic Hip-Hop energy, showcasing LL’s enduring passion and creativity.

LL describes the album as a return to his roots, likening it to “learning how to rap again.” The project reflects his evolution and unwavering dedication, with THE FORCE opening with the powerful track “Spirit of Cyrus,” featuring a smooth hook by Snoop Dogg. The album also includes collaborations with Nas, Eminem, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Saweetie, and more. Notably, “Huey In Da Chair” pays tribute to LL’s aunt, Joan, a pioneering Black Panther.

A highlight of the album is the lead single, “Murdergram Deux,” featuring Eminem. This track exemplifies both artists’ lyrical prowess and raw energy, setting the stage for an intense and memorable listening experience. The music video for “Murdergram Deux,” which is set to be released soon, promises to be a visual spectacle.

“It feels good to finally have this record out in the world,” LL said. “As I’ve said before, this album brings a whole new vibe. I’m returning to my roots…you all better buckle up.”

THE FORCE tackles themes such as racial injustice, isolation during the pandemic, and LL’s legacy in Hip-Hop, blending profound insights with compelling beats. With this release, LL COOL J continues to push boundaries, proving that greatness endures and continues to inspire.