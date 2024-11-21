Metro Boomin Speaks on ‘Personal Issue’ with Drake: ‘Really Hurt Me’

Metro Boomin is pulling the curtains back on his beef with Drake. In the GQ Men of the Year issue, Metro revealed the issue did not involve a woman.

“Me and [Drake], we had a personal issue, and for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that,” Metro said according to Elliott Wilson. “It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me.

“But if you take all the rap entertainment out of it, it’s like, have you ever been real cool with somebody, and y’all fell out over something?,” he continued. “It happens every day. It’s just regular shit. This just happens to have an audience.”

He also revealed that the two albums created with Future, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, were not made with Drake in mind. “People really think we sat for two years, making two albums [to be] like, Yo, fuck this dude. What kind of shit is that?