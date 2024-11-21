Nike Introduces the Vomero 18: Maximum Cushioning for Every Runner

Nike is setting a new standard in road running comfort with the Vomero 18, a shoe designed to offer unmatched cushioning and style for athletes of all levels. At 46 mm, the Vomero 18 has the tallest stack height in the Vomero franchise’s history, and it is built for longer runs, faster paces, and ultimate comfort.

The shoe combines Nike’s ZoomX foam throughout the midsole with ReactX foam in the heel and forefoot, creating a double-stacked cushion system that provides a smooth, plush ride. Whether you’re recovering post-race, increasing mileage, or looking for all-day comfort, this shoe offers a soft and supportive experience.

Developed with detailed feedback from women athletes, the Vomero 18 features a lightweight, breathable engineered mesh upper. The durable rubber sole offers traction for high mileage, and the increased rocker geometry ensures a smooth heel-to-toe transition. The shoe’s bold design cues and dynamic material textures provide an elevated style, with the lead colorway “Atmosphere Pink” symbolizing the joy of running.

As part of Nike’s simplified Road Running Footwear Lineup, the Vomero 18 fits into a category for maximum cushioning, while the Pegasus offers responsive cushioning for energy return, and the Structure provides supportive cushioning for stability. Nike is also introducing ReactX foam in its kids’ running shoes, giving younger athletes premium comfort with the highest stack height in Nike’s kids’ lineup.

The Nike Vomero 18 will be available globally at nike.com and select retailers starting February 27, 2025.