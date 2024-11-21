Nike Simplifies Road Running Footwear Lineup to Meet Every Runner’s Needs

Nike introduces a revamped Road Running Footwear Lineup, providing runners with a streamlined way to select the ideal shoe for any type of run. Designed to connect athletes with Nike’s most trusted innovations, the lineup is organized around three distinct cushioning categories, making it easier than ever to find the perfect fit.

Nike’s new approach centers on trusted franchise icons, each tailored to meet specific runner preferences for cushioning. The Pegasus franchise provides responsive cushioning, making it ideal for energy return during fast runs and everyday wear, with the Pegasus 41 serving as its key icon. Variants like the Pegasus Plus and Pegasus Premium, launching in January 2025, offer upgraded features. The Vomero franchise delivers maximum cushioning for plush comfort during long, easy runs and recovery days. The Vomero 18, debuting February 27, 2025, anchors this category, with Vomero Plus and Premium versions arriving later in 2025. The Structure franchise is designed for stability and guided runs, with new icons and variants set to launch in late 2025.

Runners inspired this simplification, voicing the need for clarity in choosing shoes tailored to their specific goals. Whether gearing up for a marathon or taking a casual jog, Nike’s lineup offers a clear path to selecting footwear that meets their preferences and budgets. Each “Icon” model anchors its category, while Plus and Premium silhouettes provide upgraded features and technologies for elevated experiences.

For quick city runs, Pegasus delivers responsive energy return. For plush long runs, Vomero offers ultimate comfort and cushioning. For stable training, Structure ensures a supportive, guided ride.

The Pegasus 41 and Pegasus Plus are available now at nike.com and select retailers, with Pegasus Premium launching in January 2025. The Vomero 18 debuts globally on February 27, 2025, with Plus and Premium versions following later in the year. The new Structure franchise is also set to roll out in 2025. This simplified lineup represents Nike’s commitment to providing the best technology and design to meet every runner’s unique needs.