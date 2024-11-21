Nike Unveils Swift and Stride Running Collections for 2025

Nike is set to launch its next generation of running essentials with the Swift and Stride collections, designed as the ultimate foundation for a runner’s kit. These collections, which will be available globally on Jan. 1, 2025, combine Nike’s iconic designs with new innovations to meet the needs of athletes across all levels.

The Swift collection for women includes ten versatile pieces seamlessly transitioning from runs to other activities. Each item, from Dri-FIT shorts and leggings to the Nike Swoosh Bra, was shaped by extensive feedback from athletes with diverse body types and running experiences.

The Stride collection for men features five essential items: a T-shirt, ½ zip-top, shorts, pants, and the Stride Packable Repel UV Jacket. Enhanced fit, breathability, and practical features like reflective details and improved storage ensure comfort and functionality for every run.

Both collections prioritize performance with Dri-FIT technology, UV protection, and 360-degree reflective details for year-round comfort and safety. Combined with bold aesthetics and flattering fits, the designs embody Nike’s commitment to stylish performance gear for all athletes.

Available soon at nike.com and select retailers.