Earlier this month, rapper, actor, director, composer, and co-founder of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA, hosted a concert at the Los Angeles Theatre showcasing his orchestral album A Ballet Through Mud, a poignant coming-of-age story that delves into the complexities of love the bonds of friendship, and personal growth.

Presented by America’s largest listener-supported radio station for classical music, Classical California (KUSC), in partnership with Platoon and 36 Chambers, the performance was conducted by Oliver Zeffman and performed by USC Thornton School of Music students and alumni, along with a ballet performance by Sorzano Dance Work.

RZA also appeared on the radio station’s flagship series, Classical Californians, which spotlights individuals across the state who are deeply connected to classical music. He took to the airwaves and played selections of A Ballet Through Mud, along with traditional symphonies and film music repertoire that influenced his production techniques.

