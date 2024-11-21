LeBron James is kinda over it. Social media that is. The arguable GOAT is taking a break from social media due to the overwhelming negativity he’s encountered online. Listen, we get it. Socials has become a cesspool in so many ways. How did we get here? Seriously … Back to Bron.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared his decision to step away from social platforms, following a post from Rich Kleiman, Kevin Durant’s longtime agent, who called out sports media for focusing on negative commentary. James fully endorsed Kleiman’s message, expressing frustration with the online environment.

Get this, in his post, James didn’t give a clear timeline for his return but emphasized that the negativity on social media had become too much for him. This decision comes after a challenging period for James on the internet. Following a Lakers’ 124-118 win over the Utah Jazz, James defended rookie teammate Dalton Knecht and responded to online critics who call him a “liar.” He said, “Everybody on the internet calls me a liar all the time. They say I lie about every f—ing thing. So what am I now?”

And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care ✌🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 20, 2024

James had previously praised Knecht’s skills, but some critics doubted his assessment. Addressing those comments, James said, “I watched him, I watched Tennessee a lot. I did not think he was going to fall to us. I thought it would be impossible. I have no idea how that happened but very grateful and very happy that he’s here.”

Now, in response to the relentless negativity, James has decided to disconnect from the digital world for an undisclosed amount of time.

