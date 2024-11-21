The First Annual Level Up Philly Honors brought together the heart of Philadelphia on Thursday, November 14, at P4 Hub for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, celebration, and connection. With over 200 attendees, including Pepsi executives, City Council members, and representatives from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the event honored leaders, media trailblazers, and cultural icons for their contributions to uplifting the city and its youth.

Mayor Cherelle Parker delivered a keynote that stirred the audience with her powerful words about the critical role of investing time and resources into Philadelphia’s at-risk youth. Her impactful speech set the tone for an evening filled with joy, reflection, and unity as she received the Visionary Award for her relentless dedication to the city’s future.

Paul Anthony, legendary singer, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist from the iconic music group Full Force, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Anthony captivated the audience with his live performance of the Lisa Lisa classic “All Cried Out,” reminding everyone of the timeless power of music.

Philadelphia’s beloved Patty Jackson, legendary radio personality, was celebrated with the Voice of Truth Award for her decades-long commitment to storytelling and representing the voice of the community.

Additional honorees included Philly media standouts Frances Wang, Cherri Gregg, and Nate File, each recognized for their exceptional contributions to amplifying the stories that matter most to Philadelphia.

The event showcased the innovation and talent of Level Up Philly kids, with e-sports stations, agricultural displays, and robot dogs programmed by the students using C++. The Level Up kids also shone in the entertainment spotlight, joining legendary hip-hop icon Slick Rick on stage for a special performance of his classics. DJ BreakBeat Lou, a hip-hop pioneer, curated the evening’s music, adding to the electrifying atmosphere.

Pastor Aaron Campbell, Founder and Executive Director of Level Up Philly, served as the evening’s charismatic MC, guiding the audience through moments of honor, reflection, and celebration.

The event exemplified the spirit of Level Up Philly, uniting community leaders, local media, and families for one night dedicated to championing the transformative power of education, technology, and mentorship for Philadelphia’s youth.

Level Up Philly Honors is the start of an annual tradition that celebrates the city’s leaders and the next generation of changemakers, showcasing the impact of collaboration, innovation, and unwavering support for at-risk youth.