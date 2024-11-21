Snoop Dogg to Headline ‘Amazon Music Live’ Season Finale After Black Friday Football

Amazon Music Live (AML) wraps up its third season in style with hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg headlining the season finale on November 29, following Black Friday Football. Sponsored by the all-new 2025 Nissan Kicks, the performance will air live on Prime Video and Twitch at 7 p.m. EST. Fans can look forward to Snoop performing iconic hits, fan favorites, and new tracks from his forthcoming album, Missionary, set for release next month.

Since its launch in 2022, AML has become a premier platform for artists to debut music live, featuring stars like A$AP Rocky and Ed Sheeran. This season has highlighted diverse performances, including Big Sean’s tribute to HBCUs, Halsey’s Halloween special, and TWICE, the first K-Pop group to grace the AML stage.

The reimagined Nissan Kicks has been a standout sponsor, enhancing the fan experience with its sleek design and advanced features. For tickets and more information, visit Amazon Music Live’s website.

