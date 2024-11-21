Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard, and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell were named the AFC Players of the Week for Week 11, recognizing their exceptional performances.

Offense: Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Nix showcased his rookie prowess in the Broncos’ commanding 38-6 victory over Atlanta, completing 28 of 33 passes (84.8%) for 307 yards and four touchdowns, earning a 145.0 passer rating. He became just the second rookie in NFL history to achieve 300+ passing yards, four touchdowns, and a rating above 140 in a single game. This is Nix’s first Player of the Week honor, making him the first Broncos rookie quarterback to receive the accolade.

Defense: Terrel Bernard, Buffalo Bills

Bernard’s defensive dominance sealed the Bills’ 30-21 win over the Chiefs, highlighted by eight tackles, a sack, and a game-sealing interception. Bernard was the only NFL player in Week 11 with both a sack and an interception. This marks his second career Player of the Week award, cementing his place among Buffalo’s top linebackers. Bernard also joins Xavien Howard as the only Baylor players with multiple Defensive Player of the Week honors since 2000.

Special Teams: Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Boswell’s six field goals, including three over 50 yards, accounted for all of Pittsburgh’s points in their 18-16 victory over Baltimore. He became the first player in NFL history to make six field goals in three career games and joined an elite group of kickers with multiple such performances in a single season. This is Boswell’s fourth Player of the Week honor, tying Jeff Reed for the most by a Steelers kicker.