This evening, LaMelo Ball arrived to the Hornets v. Pistons game in style – rolling up to the arena in his very own Mystery Machine. The groovy ride is a nod to the newest addition to his PUMA Hoops signature shoe franchise, the MB.04 SCOOBY-DOO®.

LaMelo and PUMA have teamed up with the Mystery Inc. Gang to create the MB.04 SCOOBY-DOO®. Inspired by the iconic Mystery Machine, the new sneaker comes complete with alien tentacles, hidden Melo sayings, and a custom graphic of Scooby-Doo dribbling, all in the signature blue, green, and orange color scheme.

The MB.04 SCOOBY-DOO® collection will retail for $40-140 and will be available starting November 27th at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, PUMA.com, and the PUMA Flagship store.

Advertisement

MB.04 SCOOBY-DOO ® Tech Details: