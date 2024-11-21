Sneakers source sports

SOURCE SPORTS: LaMelo Ball Drives Mystery Machine To Debut SCOOBY DOO x PUMA Hoops Sneakers

November 21, 2024
Sha Be Allah
This evening, LaMelo Ball arrived to the Hornets v. Pistons game in style – rolling up to the arena in his very own Mystery Machine. The groovy ride is a nod to the newest addition to his PUMA Hoops signature shoe franchise, the MB.04 SCOOBY-DOO®.


LaMelo and PUMA have teamed up with the Mystery Inc. Gang to create the MB.04 SCOOBY-DOO®. Inspired by the iconic Mystery Machine, the new sneaker comes complete with alien tentacles, hidden Melo sayings, and a custom graphic of Scooby-Doo dribbling, all in the signature blue, green, and orange color scheme. 

The MB.04 SCOOBY-DOO® collection will retail for $40-140 and will be available starting November 27th at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, PUMA.com, and the PUMA Flagship store.

MB.04 SCOOBY-DOO® Tech Details:

  • 5D PRINTED UPPER: A raised, multi-layered design takes over the shoe like alien tentacles. 
  • MELO DNA: Melo phrases like 1 OF 1 and RARE  are hidden throughout the design. 
  • UNIQUE HEEL LOGO: Custom graphics of Scooby-Doo dribbling are included at the heel 
  • OUTSOLE DETAILS: The sole features a hovering spaceship, NOT FROM HERE and RARE wording, and flames at the heel. 