Odell Beckham Jr., one of football’s most electrifying stars, invites fans to step into his world by releasing his new YouTube series, A Journey Through Thee Season. Produced by George Jeff and Filmcrü, the series offers a candid, behind-the-scenes glimpse into Beckham’s life on and off the field.

The show captures his dual role as a fierce competitor and a devoted father, showcasing victorious game days alongside heartwarming moments with his young son. Beckham’s charismatic personality shines as he speaks directly to the camera, providing raw and unfiltered reflections on his journey.

“Working with Odell to create this series was important,” says Producer and Founder of Filmcrü, George Jeff. “Iit was time to give Odell’s fans a fresh perspective on his journey through his eyes and showcasing him in a way his fans have never seen him before. This is a project I’m excited to build on and grow throughout the season. I’m especially grateful to have my team, Maverick Media Group, supporting the post-production efforts.”

This series goes beyond game highlights, delving into the sacrifices, challenges, and victories that shaped his life in the NFL. It offers fans an intimate look at one of football’s most dynamic figures.