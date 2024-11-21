Jake Paul added another milestone to his boxing career by defeating legendary fighter Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout, streamed by over 65 million households on Netflix, set a record as the most-viewed sporting event ever. With his undeniable star power in and out of the ring, all eyes are now on who Jake Paul will face next.

Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson has released hypothetical odds for Paul’s next opponent, with Canelo Alvarez leading the pack at +350 (22.2%). Close behind are KSI at +500 (16.7%) and Tommy Fury at +550 (15.4%). Other intriguing possibilities include Floyd Mayweather (+750), Conor McGregor (+800), and Gennadiy Golovkin (+1000).

Further down the list are names like Jorge Masvidal (+1250), Ryan Garcia (+1500), Nate Diaz (+1800), and even Antonio Brown (+2500) and Joe Rogan (+3500). Fans are left speculating if Paul will pursue another high-profile exhibition or a showdown with a current boxing star.

Whoever steps into the ring with Paul next, it’s sure to generate blockbuster attention.