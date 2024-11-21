The NFL announced the Week 11 NFC Players of the Week, recognizing New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill, Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens, and Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Karl Brooks for their standout performances.

Football player.



Congrats to @T_Hill4 for earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week 👏 pic.twitter.com/EzUIyEzLoD — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 20, 2024

Offense: Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

Hill delivered an extraordinary game in the Saints’ 35-14 win over the Browns, racking up 188 scrimmage yards (138 rushing, 50 receiving) and three rushing touchdowns. He made history as the first non-running back with at least 125 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a game. This marks Hill’s third Player of the Week award and his second on offense.

Hill joins a prestigious group of former BYU players, including Steve Young, as multiple-time Offensive Player of the Week winners.

Advertisement

If you can't stand the heat, get out of the Kinchens.@KKinchens5 is the first defensive rookie since 2019 to win Player of the Week twice in a season. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/l4jE3HKKGy — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 20, 2024

Defense: Kamren Kinchens, Los Angeles Rams

Rookie safety Kamren Kinchens shined in the Rams’ 28-22 victory over the Patriots, recording eight tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception, and a forced fumble. He is the first rookie since 2000 to achieve these defensive milestones in a single game.

This is Kinchens’ second Defensive Player of the Week award this season, making him the first rookie defensive back to win the honor twice. He joins Miami Hurricanes legends Ed Reed and Antrel Rolle as multi-time award winners in a single season.

He called game.



Congratulations to Karl Brooks for being named Week 11's NFC Special Teams Player of the Week! — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 20, 2024

Special Teams: Karl Brooks, Green Bay Packers

Karl Brooks secured the Packers’ thrilling 20-19 win over the Bears by blocking a potential game-winning field goal. This is Brooks’ first Player of the Week honor, making him the first Packers defensive lineman to claim the award.

Brooks also joins Bowling Green alumni in earning NFL Player of the Week recognition.