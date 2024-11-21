Unrivaled, the new professional women’s basketball league, has unveiled rosters for its six clubs and the complete schedule for its inaugural 2025 season, set to tip off on January 17 in Miami. The action-packed opening night features Napheesa Collier’s Lunar Owls facing Breanna Stewart’s Mist Basketball Club at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Angel Reese’s Rose Basketball Club against her former coach Teresa Weatherspoon and the Vinyl Basketball Club at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both games will air live on TNT and stream on Max as part of Unrivaled’s multi-year partnership with TNT Sports.

The season will showcase 45 primetime regular-season games across TNT and truTV, with additional coverage on Max. All games will be played at a state-of-the-art facility in Miami, produced in collaboration with Mediapro North America.

Unrivaled’s innovative blind draft process ensured balanced rosters, with each of the league’s six coaches—Phil Handy, Adam Harrington, Nola Henry, DJ Sackmann, Andrew Wade, and Teresa Weatherspoon—creating teams before being assigned their clubs. The league also leaves room for additional talent with two Wildcard Positions reserved for midseason signings.

The games will be played 3-on-3 on a compressed full court, culminating in single-elimination playoffs starting March 16. Additionally, a $250,000 winner-take-all 1-on-1 tournament will run from February 10-14.

Tickets go on sale November 21 via Ticketmaster. Major sponsors include Ally Financial, State Farm, and TNT Sports, reinforcing Unrivaled’s mission to deliver the most competitive and entertaining women’s basketball experience yet.