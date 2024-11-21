After receiving acclaim for the newly-minted Billboard Hot 100 single “Heart Of A Woman,” GRAMMY-nominated R&B superstar Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records) gifts fans an alternative version of the popular song titled “Heart of a Woman (Quiet Storm). The latest version features radio legend Doc Wynter, returning to the mic to deliver his signature drops, breathing more life into the already supple R&B record. The first version, “Heart Of A Woman – but you’re crying in the rain,” features a stormy backdrop behind Summer’s vocals, while “Heart Of A Woman – but you’re drinking wine by the fire” includes the sound of a crackling fireplace.

Slated to appear on her upcoming album Finally Over It, “Heart of a Woman” speaks to the frustration and angst Summer is dealing with in her relationship. Despite the constant back and forth with her beau, Summer’s heart refuses to relent, singing: “Wanna give up on you but damn I know I can’t / I put the blame on me for giving you chance after chance.” The lyric video reflects Summer’s piercing lyrics as Love Island USA’s Season 6 winners and couple Serena Page and Kordell Beckham showcase the ups and downs of their relationship and how deep their burning love is.

Summer isn’t a stranger when releasing alternative versions of her hit records. In 2022, she revamped her mixtape opus Last Day of Summer and released Last Day of Summer (Sped Up). The newer version arrived after the TikTok success of “Karma,” which saw spikes in streams after fans sped up the older rendition at the start of the year. “Karma (Sped Up Version)” peaked at 4.1 million global weekly streams and reached gold status that summer.

