Top Dawg Entertainment Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Annual Holiday Concert and Community Giveback

Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) celebrates 20 years of success with its 11th annual holiday charity event at Nickerson Gardens in Watts, Los Angeles. Founded by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, TDE has built a legacy as a hip-hop powerhouse and a champion for giving back to underserved communities.

Presented by TDE’s charity, Top Dawg Love the Kids, this two-day event kicks off Thursday, December 12, with a charitable holiday concert. Featuring TDE’s roster of artists—including SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, and others—alongside special guests, attendees can gain entry by donating unwrapped toys, new clothes, or other charitable items. Gates open at 11 a.m. PST.

The festivities continue on Friday, December 13, with a Community Giveback day. Highlights include a toy giveaway, youth sports programming, barbering services, and a holiday photo opportunity. The event also offers a job fair focusing on reentry pathways for ex-offenders.

Advertisement

With roots in Nickerson Gardens, where Tiffith and Jay Rock grew up, TDE remains committed to supporting marginalized communities. The annual event has become a holiday tradition, drawing thousands and emphasizing the label’s dedication to music and social impact.

For event details, visit 11251 Compton Ave, Los Angeles. Rideshare is strongly encouraged.