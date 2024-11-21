As more celebs continue to get tied to Diddy’s infamous parties, one celebrity is stating that not only did he never attend said parties, but he was never even invited to them.

On a recent episode of his YouTube cooking show, Bitch I Got My Pots, Trick Daddy spent over an hour demonstrating his cooking skills, making homemade burgers and fries from scratch alongside his guest star, Ms. Pat, while also providing a colorful commentary that had nothing to do with food.

At one point Ms. Pat asked him if he’d been to any Diddy parties to which he responded: “they don’t invite no n***as like me to Diddy parties. My homeboys would rob them bitches” before giving a joking demonstration of robbing people before summarizing “I’m not that kind of dude.”

He followed up with the caveat that he feels sorry for Diddy and others who may be associated with him because the public judges before knowing all the facts. The two also debated the reality of a thousand bottles of baby oil.

Throughout the show he also provided relationship adrice, talked about politics, reminisced on turning 50 recently, and providing valuable culinary tips on how to make burgers as well as explaining why he didn’t like using sea salt on his fries (saying no one likes salt water), so he prefers to use regular salt.

He also took the opportunity to speak about the current state of hip-hop culture, speaking about how proud he is that the South continues to play a vital role in hip-hop music and culture. He did, however, call out fans, claiming that many of today’s hip-hop fans have no loyalty, citing Rich Homie Quan as an example of what happens when fans turn on an artist.