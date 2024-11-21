GRAMMY-winning global music sensation Tyla has dropped her latest single, “Tears,” in collaboration with COKE STUDIO™. To celebrate the release, Tyla will perform the track live for the first time on December 4 in her hometown of Johannesburg, South Africa. The exclusive concert, hosted by COKE STUDIO™ in partnership with Spotify, will spotlight Tyla’s distinctive artistry and sound.

“My music is all about creating connections, sharing culture and influences from all over the world, and I know fans will feel that in ‘Tears,’” Tyla shared. “I can’t wait to see everyone, including my fans, friends, and family, in Johannesburg and share this unforgettable experience together.”

Concert attendees will enjoy a unique COKE STUDIO™ fan experience, featuring autographed merchandise, product sampling, and prize giveaways. Fans unable to attend in person can catch Tyla’s debut performance of “Tears,” via a global livestream, ensuring her message of connection and culture reaches audiences worldwide.

Advertisement