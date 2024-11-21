Actor Michael Rainey Jr., best known for his PowerBook II: Ghost role, returned to his hometown of Staten Island to launch a groundbreaking $2.4 million financial literacy initiative in partnership with Equifax and The Recovery Education Foundation. The event at Port Richmond High School was electric as students cheered and expressed their excitement to meet Michael, who shared his personal journey and the importance of financial education. He specifically spoke to upperclassmen who are preparing to embark on the real world.

The initiative provides students with identity protection, credit monitoring, and a digital curriculum to prepare them for a financially secure future. The program’s launch is pivotal in empowering the next generation of leaders, offering practical tools and hope in today’s challenging economy.