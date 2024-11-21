Tems Unveils Vibrant Video for "Turn Me Up"





GRAMMY® Award-winning and Oscar-nominated Nigerian artist Tems has released a sultry new music video for “Turn Me Up,” a standout track from her debut album, Born In The Wild. Directed by Loris Russier, the video was shot in Jamaica, capturing the song’s Caribbean and Afropop essence.

Since releasing Born In The Wild via RCA Records/Since ’93 earlier this year, Tems has continued her rise to global stardom. Her success includes three nominations at the upcoming 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards for Best R&B Song (“Burning”), Best African Music Performance (“Love Me JeJe”), and Best Global Music Album (Born In The Wild).

The new visuals further showcase Tems’ artistic evolution, solidifying her position as one of the world’s most captivating voices.

