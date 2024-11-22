50 Cent needs to write a book “Trolling for Dummies.” Seriously, the G-Unit Honcho’s latest Gram post aimed at Dame Dash may have been full of playful trolling, but it doesn’t mean the G-Unit mogul is against his fellow Hip-Hop entrepreneur’s success. In a now-deleted post, 50 Cent had some strong words for Dame, but surprisingly ended on a supportive note.

“Dame run his mouth too much, but check out America Nu,” 50 wrote, according to Complex, referring to Dame Dash’s independent media company. “I don’t like the sh*t he said but I don’t care to see him fvcked up!”

If you don’t know, the “America Nu Network” is a media platform that aims to amplify Black and independent voices, positioning itself as a “groundbreaking media distribution platform” set to change how stories are shared, according to its official website.

Anywho, despite the back-and-forth between the two, Dame Dash has made it clear that he’s not backing down. Earlier this year, the Roc-A-Fella cofounder challenged 50 Cent to a “CEO War,” using his America Nu Network as the weapon of choice.

“I saw that cute sht 50 said about me not having no money, and because of that, I feel like now me and 50 should have a battle,” Dame said. “No gangster sht, I’m 53 years old. That would be wack and corny for the culture, but he’s in the television network business now.”

What’s more, Dame continued to clarify his intentions: “If I was a rapper, I would be like ‘Alright I’ma make a diss record, you make a diss record.’ Nah, let’s not do that. Let’s do [a] CEO war. You drop your television network today. You should be able to do that because you have power, you have the resources and you know, you’re getting money. And because I’m ‘broke,’ this should be easy work.”

While the back-and-forth may seem like a rivalry, 50 Cent’s post reveals that, despite their differences, he doesn’t want to see Dame fail—and might even be rooting for his success in the media space.