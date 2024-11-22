Assault and Defamation Lawsuit Against Jonathan Majors Dropped by Ex-GF

Jonathan Majors is no longer facing an assault and defamation lawsuit. His ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari brought the suit, which has been dropped.

According to Variety, a joint notice from legal representation for Majors and Jabbari filed a notice stating, “all claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice.”

The suit was filed in March, citing Majors painting Jabbari as a liar and having a history of domestic abuse, which followed a third-degree assault and second-degree harassment conviction. His sentence was a 52-week domestic violence program.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have entered the next step of their relationship: they are engaged. The two revealed their engagement on the red carpet of the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles.

Speaking with an E! reporter, Good revealed the two were “in love,” and Majors doubled down, stating the actress is “the one.” They then flexed the diamond ring and posed together on the red carpet.

You can see the moment below.