Attorney for Alleged Diddy Victims Sued for Assault and Malpractice

Tony Buzbee, the attorney leading lawsuits on behalf of 120 alleged victims against Sean “Diddy” Combs, is now facing legal trouble himself. Buzbee is being sued by a woman who claims he assaulted her while representing her during her divorce proceedings.

According to TMZ, the woman alleges that during a heated encounter, Buzbee went into a “fit of rage,” pushing a champagne flute into her face. The incident reportedly chipped her tooth and required both medical and dental treatment.

In addition to assault, the woman is accusing Buzbee of malpractice, claiming his handling of her divorce cost her millions of dollars.

“Tony Buzbee is a hypocrite,” said Jeremy Bohrer, the woman’s attorney. “There is nothing worse than when a black hat masquerades as a white hat.”

Buzbee has denied the allegations, calling them “crazy fiction” and suggesting ulterior motives behind the lawsuit. “We won’t be bullied or silenced by frivolous cases being filed against me or my clients. All of this is false, and I won’t tolerate defamation,” he stated.