The king of collab returns! Boldy James and Harry Fraud new collaborative album, The Bricktionary, is now available.

In addition to releasing their new collaboration project, Boldy & Harry also released a new visual for “Shrink Wrap” which features fellow Motown star Babyface Ray. The video for “Shrink Wrap” can be viewed below.

The Bricktionary is produced entirely by Harry Fraud and features guest appearances from Babyface Ray, Tee Grizzley, and Benny The Butcher.

The Bricktionary TRACKLISTING:

Pressin’ My Bunk

Rabies FEAT Benny The Butcher

Pillar To Post

Speedy Gonzales

Cecil Fielder FEAT Tee Grizzley

Roland Bishop

Shrink Wrap FEAT Babyface Ray

Shadowboxing

Harvey Grant

Thuggin’

Overboard

Fish Grease

***All Tracks Produced By Harry Fraud