Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks Hip Hop Music Videos | Official Videos and Performances Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Boldy James And Harry Fraud Release New Project ‘The Bricktionary’, Drop New “Shrink Wrap” Video Feat. Babyface Ray

November 22, 2024
Sha Be Allah
unnamed 83

The king of collab returns!  Boldy James and Harry Fraud new collaborative album, The Bricktionary, is now available. 


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

In addition to releasing their new collaboration project, Boldy & Harry also released a new visual for “Shrink Wrap” which features fellow Motown star Babyface Ray.  The video for “Shrink Wrap” can be viewed below.

The Bricktionary is produced entirely by Harry Fraud and features guest appearances from Babyface Ray, Tee Grizzley, and Benny The Butcher.

Advertisement

The Bricktionary TRACKLISTING:

Pressin’ My Bunk

Rabies FEAT Benny The Butcher

Pillar To Post

Speedy Gonzales

Cecil Fielder FEAT Tee Grizzley

Roland Bishop

Shrink Wrap FEAT Babyface Ray

Shadowboxing

Harvey Grant

Thuggin’

Overboard

Fish Grease

***All Tracks Produced By Harry Fraud