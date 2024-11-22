The king of collab returns! Boldy James and Harry Fraud new collaborative album, The Bricktionary, is now available.
In addition to releasing their new collaboration project, Boldy & Harry also released a new visual for “Shrink Wrap” which features fellow Motown star Babyface Ray. The video for “Shrink Wrap” can be viewed below.
The Bricktionary is produced entirely by Harry Fraud and features guest appearances from Babyface Ray, Tee Grizzley, and Benny The Butcher.
Advertisement
The Bricktionary TRACKLISTING:
Pressin’ My Bunk
Rabies FEAT Benny The Butcher
Pillar To Post
Speedy Gonzales
Cecil Fielder FEAT Tee Grizzley
Roland Bishop
Shrink Wrap FEAT Babyface Ray
Shadowboxing
Harvey Grant
Thuggin’
Overboard
Fish Grease
***All Tracks Produced By Harry Fraud